Pak-Afghan border closed briefly over altercation

LANDIKOTAL - Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been reopened after a brief closure due to an altercation between Pakistani and Afghan border personnel on Saturday. Local sources said that a member of the Pakistani personnel had intercepted an individual who was allegedly attempting to smuggle sugar from Pakistan across the border.

The situation got escalated when the individual with the sugar sack was stopped at Torkham, prompting an Afghan soldier crossing the border and entering the Pakistani side.

Allegedly, the Afghan soldier slapped the Pakistani counterpart, triggering a physical altercation that subsequently resulted in the closure of the border crossing for an hour. Later, during the ensuing hour-long suspension of all activities at the border, parties from both sides negotiated and reopened the international route.