Pakistan lose Norway Cup final on penalties 

OSLO - Pakistan lost the final of the Norway Cup 2023 on penalties 10-9 against Sola FK on Saturday in Oslo. The match had 1-1 after extra time. The Men in Green fought hard till the end but lost the tie on penalties after playing valiantly throughout the game and the tournament. Tufail Shinwari scored an equalizer from the free-kick for Pakistan in the first half to help his team come back in the game as they were 1-0 down. Before today’s final, Pakistan team registered seven successive victories scoring 28 goals and conceding only two. Pakistan surprised everyone in the tournament and played football like no other team. Men in Green started their journey to the final after beating Frigg Oslo FK 11-1, and then Avroll IL 2-1 in the group stages. Pakistan then qualified for the knockout stages after beating Skjold IL 2-0. The Green Shirts faced Molde FK in the knockout stage and handed a 4-0 defeat to the Norwegian club. After thumping Molde, Pakistan faced Trysil FK in their second knockout match who met the same fate as Molde and were beaten by four goals. After Trysil, Pakistan faced Sandviken in the quarters and beat them 2-0 and secured their place in the semi-final. The Green Shirts continued their impeccable display and thumped Bremnes 2-0 in the semi-final and made their way to the final.