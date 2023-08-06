Pakistan rejects all illegal Indian actions in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday reiterated that it rejected all the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and vowed to continue extending its unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle.

In his separate message, President Dr Arif Alvi has resolved that Pakistan would continue to be the voice of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who had been making invaluable sacrifices and would extend all possible support for the fullest realization of their legitimate rights.

“We have no doubt that durable peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” said the president. “We call upon India to reverse its post-August 5 actions,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his Twitter handle as Pakistan marked completion of four years since India deprived Kashmiris of their statehood by unilaterally annexing the IIOJK.

He said that the last four years have represented the culmination of the worst human rights abuses including but not limited to the demographic changes, issuance of fake domiciles, internet shutdown, complete information blackout and imprisonment of Kashmiri leadership of all hues and colours.

At the heart of these, illegal and immoral measures had been the nefarious attempt by India to alter the internationally recognized status of IIOJK and undermine the Kashmiris’ fundamental right to self-determination, he added. The prime minister further said that history bore witness to the fact that brute force had never succeeded in extinguishing the fire of freedom and rights.

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Pakistan Armed Forces also expressed solidarity with the brave and resilient people of IIOJK in their just struggle for their right to self-determination according to the UN resolutions.

In its statement, the ISPR said that continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights are all manifest violations of international law. “Such actions coupled with Indian government’s belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJ&K and pose a perpetual threat to regional security.”

The media wing of the military said resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region. “Pakistan Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation,” the ISPR concluded. To mark the day, scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, were organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with the provincial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir. One-minute silence was observed at 9:00 am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle. In Islamabad, a walk was held at Constitution Avenue, which started from Foreign Office and culminated at D-Chowk.