Sunday, August 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsale Kashmir

Pakistan’s embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsale Kashmir
APP
August 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan’s embassies across the world organised events on Saturday to observe Youm-e-Istehsale- Kashmir to mark four years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019. The participants in attendance expressed solidarity and reiterated their commitment to raise their voices for Kashmiris to ensure the realization of their legitimate rights. The events were held in the Pakistani missions and embassies in South Africa, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Sweden, United States, China, Nepal, Austria Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Korea, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, France, Japan, Ghana and other capitals of the world. The events began with a recitation from Holy Quran followed by national and Kashmir Anthems. A special documentary on Indian 5th August 2019 illegal action in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and repercussions was also displayed on the occasion. Special messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read by officials of embassies. The gatherings were attended by the members of Pakistani community. The participants were unanimous in reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people. Photo exhibitions depicting Indian atrocities in IIOJK were also arranged.

Approval of digital census to fortify federation, says PM

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691269833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023