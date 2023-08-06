Sunday, August 06, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 06, 2023
"What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us."
–Ralph Waldo Emerson

The Library of Nalanda was a renowned ancient center of learning and scholarship located in present-day Bihar, India. It thrived from the 5th to 12th century CE, attracting scholars from across Asia and serving as a vibrant intellectual hub. Nalanda boasted a vast collection of manuscripts and texts covering various disciplines, including Buddhist studies, philosophy, medicine, astronomy, and more. This rich repository of knowledge played a significant role in spreading Buddhist teachings and shaping the intellectual development of the region. While the original library was tragically destroyed in the 12th century, the legacy of Nalanda continues to inspire and influence education and research today, with the revival of Nalanda University nearby.

