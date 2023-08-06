Sunday, August 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PES rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Agencies
August 06, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD    -   The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir [Kashmir Exploi­tation Day], which later on joined the main rally, or­ganised by the city district government, here on Sat­urday. The rescuers were holding banners and flags and they chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Kashmir valley. Res­cue-1122 District Emer­gency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, address­ing rally participants, said that Kashmiris were striv­ing for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last 7 decades.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691308004.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023