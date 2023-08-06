PES rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir [Kashmir Exploi­tation Day], which later on joined the main rally, or­ganised by the city district government, here on Sat­urday. The rescuers were holding banners and flags and they chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Kashmir valley. Res­cue-1122 District Emer­gency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, address­ing rally participants, said that Kashmiris were striv­ing for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last 7 decades.