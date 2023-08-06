PES rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir [Kashmir Exploitation Day], which later on joined the main rally, organised by the city district government, here on Saturday. The rescuers were holding banners and flags and they chanted slogans against Indian barbarism in Kashmir valley. Rescue-1122 District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, addressing rally participants, said that Kashmiris were striving for their fundamental right to self-determination for the last 7 decades.