Plan to upgrade Allama Iqbal Library finalised

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal has said that under the super­vision of Municipal Corporation Sialkot, upgrada­tion and beautification of historical Allama Iqbal Library, Paris Road, has been finalised with the support of Chagatai Foundation. Addressing a meeting, held to finalise a memorandum of under­standing (MoU) between the Chagatai Foundation and Municipal Corporation Sialkot regarding reha­bilitation and development of the library on mod­ern lines, he said all books in library would be re­corded online and technical staff of the foundation would be responsible for supplying new books.

Muhammad Iqbal, who’s also administrator Mu­nicipal Corporation Sialkot, said that civil works, washrooms, air-conditioning, sanitation and electric­ity in library would be provided by the librarian edu­cation department. Officials of Chagatai Foundation and Municipal Corporation Sialkot were also present. The ADCR directed the officers of the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation to immediately start restoration work on the building as per the design, and take steps to provide e-labs and laptops for research including other equipment. He said that quality should be ensured in the construction work in the library so that the dwellers of the Iqbal city could benefit from the facilities for a long time.

2 WHEELIE-DOERS HELD

Police have arrested two men over wheelie-doing in Muradpur police station precincts. Those arrested were identified as Haroon and Zain. The police also impounded their motorcycles. The accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases.