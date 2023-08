LAHORE - A proclaimed offender involved in the murder of six people in two separate incidents, has been arrested from Saudi Arabia through Interpol. Po­lice spokesman said here on Saturday that Zahid Iqbal had killed six people in two incidents and fled abroad. A team of Punjab police special operation cell traced the ac­cused in Saudi Arabia and got arrested him through Interpol which handed over him to Gu­jranwala police. Later, Gujran­wala police handed over the outlaw to Nowshera police.