Sunday, August 06, 2023
Police presence forces PTI leaders to abandon rally

MUHAMMAD SABIH
August 06, 2023
Swabi  -   After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, a significant police presence and prisoner transport vehicles arrived at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk to prevent a planned PTI protest against the arrest. Consequently, PTI district leaders abandoned the protest in the district headquarters due to the situation.

In a video message, PTI District President Mohammad Sohail Yousafzai initially outlined plans for a peaceful protest at the district headquarters against Khan’s arrest. He recalled past disturbances caused by infiltrators during the May protests and emphasized the importance of peaceful demonstrations for change.

However, in a subsequent message, Yousafzai updated the protest plan, indicating that the PTI core committee had decided to hold the protest at the union council level, citing security concerns. He urged all party members to avoid arrest and prioritize safety.

MUHAMMAD SABIH

