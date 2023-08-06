PPP’s stewardship in Sindh  

Since assuming power in 2008, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has dominated the political landscape in Sindh. However, its rule has been marred by widespread criticism and accusations of bad governance. Over the years, PPP’s collective progress has come under criticism due to a number of concerning issues that have plagued the province, leaving its people in despair and hopelessness.

One of the key issues that has tarnished the PPP’s image is corruption. From high-ranking officials to lowly office peons, corruption seems to have infiltrated every level of government. Several reports and investigations have highlighted the rampant misuse of power and embezzlement of public money with little accountability or transparency. The lack of effective anti-corruption measures has allowed this menace to flourish unchecked, severely undermining the province’s development.

Another important problem that has plagued PPP’s governance is the lack of expertise in boosting the provincial economy. Despite being a resource-rich region, Sindh has failed to capitalise on its potential. The absence of long-term economic planning, coupled with weak policies and bureaucratic hurdles, has hindered economic growth and job creation, leaving many residents trapped in poverty.

Nepotism has also been a constant stain on PPP’s governance. Many public positions have been filled based on political affiliations rather than merit, leading to a lack of qualified individuals in crucial administrative roles. This practise has hindered efficient governance and resulted in poor decision-making, ultimately affecting the welfare of the common people.

To overcome this situation and ensure the welfare of the people, several crucial steps must be taken. First and foremost, the establishment of independent and effective anti-corruption institutions is important. These bodies should have the authority to investigate and prosecute corruption cases without political interference. Secondly, PPP needs to prioritise economic growth by investing in key sectors and promoting business-friendly policies.

Long-term planning and infrastructure development should be emphasised to attract local and foreign investments, create jobs, and lift people out of poverty. Furthermore, promoting merit-based hiring in government institutions is essential to ensuring competent individuals are placed in positions of power. This will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of governance, ultimately benefiting the people of Sindh.

ALI GUL LEGHARI,

Johi.