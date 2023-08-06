Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Lahore - Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours. Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Muzafarabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty- nine, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit twenty and Murree seventeen degree centigrade. According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu and Leh. Temperature recorded this morning: