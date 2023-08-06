Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, east and northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and

Kashmir during the forecast period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Gilgit twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eleven and Anantnag eighteen degree centigrade.