Sunday, August 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
10:29 AM | August 06, 2023
National

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, east and northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Heavyfalls may also occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and

Kashmir during the forecast period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Gilgit twenty-three and Murree seventeen degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu and Leh.  

Approval of digital census to fortify federation, says PM

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh eleven and Anantnag eighteen  degree centigrade. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1691269833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023