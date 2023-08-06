Rally condemns action of revoking Kashmir’s special status

KHYBER - A rally was organized within the premises of Tehsil Landi Kotal in Khyber district to denounce the unjust action of revoking the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The event, held on Saturday, saw the participation of various notable figures including Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Irshad Mohmand, Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, former parliamentarian Wilson Wazir, numerous tribal members, and councillors.

During the rally, the speakers vehemently criticized the Indian government’s forceful annexation of Jammu and Kashmir.