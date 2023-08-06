Shazia Marri inaugurates ‘Mobile Registration Centres’

KARACHI-Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri on Saturday cut a ribbon to launch ‘Mobile Registration Vehicles/Centres in Site area of the metropolis. While addressing the launching ceremony, she said that the vehicles would be sent to 25 districts of Sindh and Balochistan. She said that the initiative would start in Sindh from Ghotki, Tharparkar and would be extended to Umerkot, Sanghar and Jamshoro. She said that Chaki, Khuzdar, Pishin, Gawadar, Loralai, Sibi, Sohbat Pur, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah and other areas of Balochistan were included in the programme. The minister said that the previous government eliminated 8.2 million BISP beneficiaries from the programme without any reason. We have opened this case and had given opportunity to the affectees to appeal for the inclusion in the Programme, she added.

Marri said that over 2.5 million people were identified and 95000 people had been given stipend after verification. She said that BISP evolved over the years. She said that it had static registry and it had moved now toward dynamic registry. She said that there were many low-income households, who could not meet their needs with that income. The minister said that they started to support the poor households with Rs1000 stipend and it had reached now Rs 8750, which was given quarterly. The government is in difficult situation and facing economic crisis, she said adding that when the government came into power, the number of beneficiaries was 7.6 million and today, it had reached 9 million.

She said that 33 million Pakistanis were affected due to the floods

Marri said that Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur were among 23 to 24 districts, which were inundated with flood waters.

We were seeking climate justice and we were vulnerable to climate change, she said adding that the government announced to give Rs 70 billion to flood affected areas. She said that Rs 25000 each were distributed among 2.8 million families.

The minister said that they had included in one year transgender persons in BISP programme. She said that women were already included in the programme, now the houses, which had persons with disabilities had now been put on top priority.

She further said that BISP had completed its 15 years. The BISP commenced its operations in 2008. The programme was initiated for low-income households and the females of the households were considered as the head of their family.

The Minister said that PPP gave a clear message of women empowerment.

She said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as a female led PPP and they were

struggling for strong democracy by following her vision.

She said that Mohtrama commenced 50000 Lady Health Workers programme.

She also established women police station, first women bank and struggled for women judges. A female political leadership paved the way for women in various fields, she said.

Marri said that Fatima Jinnah and Nusrat Bhutto struggled for the welfare of the people and stood against dictators.

She also thanked the German government for collaboration in the Programme.

Consul General of Republic of Germany Dr. Rudiger Lotz, Secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amir Ali Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.