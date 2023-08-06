Sunday, August 06, 2023
Son arrested for torturing mother  

APP
August 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a son for torturing his old mother and threw her out of the house in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station, the police spokesman said here on Saturday. 

The victim woman filed an application stating that his son Kashif Ikhlaq tortured her brutally and threatened to kill her. 

At the request of the applicant, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Kashif Ikhlaq. 

SP Rawal said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. But violence on old age parents is an unimaginable and deplorable act, he added.

 

APP

