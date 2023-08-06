War anywhere is a threat to peace and security everywhere. Whenever war breaks out, it is the common citizens who face the short-term as well as the long-term devastating effects. The warring parties eventually come to the negotiating table and forget their hostilities, but the residents of war-prone areas live a traumatic life.

The wars in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq have done more harm to the common citizens who were directly affected by the violence. While warring parties may eventually come to the negotiating table and resolve their differences, the true victims of these conflicts are the common citizens, who bear the brunt of devastating short-term and long-term effects.

For instance, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was recently invited and warmly welcomed at the Arab League Summit held in Jeddah last month. Though the Arab League imposed certain restrictions on Asad for the war crimes he committed in his country, they finally normalised their ties with him. It seems that the members of the Arab League have forgotten the suffering and destruction brought to the Syrian citizens by this war.

The case of the Yemeni people is not different from that of the Syrians. After the Iran-KSA rapprochement mediated by China, it seems that the war in Yemen is going to end soon. The two major proxies in the Yemen war have restored their diplomatic ties and forgotten their differences. But what about the innocent people who faced the grave consequences of this war? The people of Yemen are still living in poor conditions. The humanitarian crisis brought on by this ruthless war seems to be endless, at least in the near future.

Hence, it is an established fact that the human cost of war is a stark reminder of the immense suffering faced by civilians amidst political power struggles. The cases of Yemen, Syria, and Iraq illustrate that lasting peace goes beyond political negotiations and requires recognising and addressing the needs of those who have borne the brunt of conflict. As we strive for a more peaceful world, let us remember that it is the common citizens who endure the scars of war long after the fighting ends who deserve our unwavering commitment to creating a better future.

JAVERIYA MAHAR,

Hyderabad.