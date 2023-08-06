Vivo launches latest Y02t smartphone

LAHORE-Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has launched the latest Vivo Y02t smartphone in Pakistan. The launch of Y02t enables Vivo to progress towards its goal of offering innovative, feature-packed smartphones in various price ranges to cater to its younger user base. Vivo Y02t comes with a beautiful Full Moon Camera Design and is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh Large Battery that ensures seamless completion of daily tasks. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for large storage and a smooth user experience.

The Vivo Y02t features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display, incorporating an Eye Protection Screen — providing an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. Its 2.5D Unibody with a Flat Frame combines beauty with comfort when held. The Y02t is designed to simplify the busy lives of young consumers.

The Y02t is available in two colors, cosmic grey and orchid blue, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 49,999. Vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y02t along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Vivo Y02t is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan.

Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).