SIALKOT - Three people were killed after the roof of an outhouse caved in at Daska on Monday due to torrential rains.

According to the Rescue 1122 personnel, the incident took place at Beena village in the limits of Sadr police station. They said the bodies were pulled out of the rubble and were later handed over to their families. Naming the deceased, they said they were 32-year-old Bilal, 40-year-old Saeed, both residents of Beena village, and 35-year-old Ali Sher, who belonged to Sahiwal