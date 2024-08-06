Tuesday, August 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AIOU to close admissions for advanced programs on 20th

APP
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will close admissions to its BS (face-to-face), MS/MPhil, and Ph.D. programs for the Autumn 2024 Semester on August 20. According to the Directorate Admissions, prospective students can access admission forms and prospectuses on the university’s website, with the application process being entirely online Admissions to BS and MBA programs will be based solely on merit, while candidates for MS, MPhil, and Ph.D. programs must pass an entry test. The entry test schedule, set for August 22 to 24, has already been released.

Admissions for Matric, FA, and I.Com programs will remain open until September 5.

Additionally, the second phase of Autumn 2024 admissions will commence on September 1, including Associate Degree (BA/B.Com), Associate Degree in Education, 1.5, 2.5- and 4-year B.Ed., BS (ODL) programs, and Postgraduate Diploma programs.

DG ISPR to address press conference today

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024