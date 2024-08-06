Ali Haider Gilani elected chairman of PAC-II

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gilani was on Monday unanimously elected as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee-II. The election took place during a meeting held in Punjab Assembly Committee Room-2. MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar proposed Gilani’s name, which was seconded by MPA Shazia Abid, paving the way for his appointment as the chairman. The committee members reposed their trust in Gilani, acknowledging his leadership and integrity. Expressing his gratitude, Gilani said, “I am thankful to the committee members for entrusting me with this responsibility. I promise to run the committee with honesty and integrity, ensuring transparency and accountability in all its proceedings.” Gilani said he did not believe in vindictive actions and vowed to ensure justice from his position.

His appointment is seen as a significant boost to the committee’s efforts in promoting good governance and accountability.