Asad Umar shifted to cardiology hospital from courtroom

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was urgently taken to the hospital from the court on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. Reports indicate that Umar was transported to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology by jail authorities when he experienced breathing difficulties during an appearance at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Assisted by lawyers and court staff, Umar was escorted to a vehicle outside the ATC. The administration at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology mentioned that a team of doctors is currently evaluating Umar based on initial test results.

Earlier in June, Umar was also hospitalized from his Karachi residence. He was transported by the Sindh Rescue Ambulance Service 1122, which he praised in a video statement for their prompt response within five minutes of the call.

In May 2023, resigned as the PTI’s secretary general after the May 9 riots. Announcing his departure from politics, Umar wrote on X, "After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics. I am resigning from the basic membership of PTI," marking his exit from the party where he was once a close aide to PTI founder Imran Khan.



