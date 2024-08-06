Aseefa Bhutto visits late Nazir Dhoki’s family

ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, on Monday visited the family of late Nazir Hussain Dhoki, a dedicated and loyal party worker who served the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its leadership throughout his life.

Nazir Dhoki, who was the Chief Media Coordinator for PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, passed away on July 14 after a short battle with cancer at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences in Khairpur district.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari prayed for his departed soul and for his high rank in Jannah. Speaking with Nazir Dhoki’s family members, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to a party worker who made significant sacrifices during the dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq and was imprisoned during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy.

She emphasised that Nazir Dhoki was one of the most committed activists of the party, whose loyalty to the Bhutto family was unparalleled. His dedication and steadfastness served as an inspiration to other party members.

She assured the family that the party leadership would continue to stand by them and provide support during these challenging times.

Nazir Dhoki’s family expressed their gratitude to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari for her support during this difficult period. Accompanying her were Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Mir Munawar Talpur MNA, Chief Whip of PPP in the National Assembly Ijaz Jakhrani MNA, Central Information Secretary of PPPP Shazia Marri MNA, Shehla Raza MNA, and Mehreen Bhutto MNA.