ATC extends bail for Aleema and Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case

On Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court extended the bail for and , sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case. Judge Arshad Ali extended their bail until September 3.

The court issued a final directive to the investigative officers, ordering them to include the accused in the investigation.

During the hearing, questioned the judge about penalties for presenting false documents, prompting a response that such actions are indeed punishable. She then suggested that the investigative officer should face repercussions.

Aleema Khan’s lawyer, Rana Mudassir Umar, highlighted that the incident occurred on May 9 and that his clients have cooperated with the JIT and court inquiries. He argued that their only "fault" was their familial connection to the PTI founder.

The court instructed the investigative officer to incorporate and into the ongoing investigation. Failure to do so could lead to further legal decisions at the next hearing. The court also noted that , who was named in the case on June 4, must present evidence and arguments to prove her innocence.

contended that the charges are politically motivated. After reviewing the lawyers' arguments, the court adjourned the case until the next scheduled hearing.