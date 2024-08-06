Tuesday, August 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BISP survey begins in Sukkur

Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Zonal Director, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), north Sindh, Sukkur, Zulfiqar Ali Abro on Monday said that all households that underwent the Benazir survey or those who have not been surveyed yet, are now eligible for the survey.

A comprehensive biometric survey for these households is set to be conducted once again. For women, who have already been surveyed after February 2023, are exempted from the survey and would be considered on the basis of that survey. BISP Zonal Director Sukkur told media that the BISP offices across the zone would remain open from 08:30am to 4:00pm from Monday to Saturday to facilitate the beneficiaries, and there would be no fee for survey registration.

He said that for registration for the survey, a household member aged 18 or above was required to complete a specific form and they should visit the nearest BISP office, and bring with them birth certificate or electricity or gas bill. The survey aims to promptly determine the eligibility of the households. People were further advised that the government had outlined various facilities such as health cards, ration subsidies, as well as subsidies on electricity and gas bills, which would be determined on the basis of information gathered in the survey and every household could take part in the survey.

DG ISPR to address press conference today

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1722835567.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024