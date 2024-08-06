Careem launches Flexi rides in Karachi

KARACHI - Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing in Pakistan, has launched its ‘Flexi’ car type in Karachi, enabling customers and captains to take rides on their own preferred fare. The introduction of Flexi makes its way to the metropolitan city of Karachi after its successful launch in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan where it garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from both customers and Captains. At the time of booking a Flexi Ride, customers will be shown a suggested fare, which they can increase or reduce. Once selected, the bid will be sent to multiple captains in the area, enabling them to accept the ride or send a counter-bid. Once the price matches, customers will be assigned the Captain, beginning their journey. The Flexi Ride will offer four categories; Flexi GO, Flexi GO Mini, Flexi Bikes and Flexi Riksha. While the Flexi Ride will be available in categories of GO and GO Mini, the GO Premium category will remain unchanged, offering the pre-existing marketplace model which is based on a variable fare.

Flexi Ride is a new ride-hailing option redefining freedom of choice for both customers and Captains by enabling them to choose their own preferred price.

Commenting on the bringing Flexi Ride to Karachi, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, stated, “We are really excited to bring Flexi Ride to our customers in Karachi, as it has garnered a great response in other cities of Pakistan. The idea behind the service is to give customers the flexibility to choose their own fares, all while offering unparalleled experience and the utmost level of safety.

He further added: “The Flexi Ride has also proven to result in a positive impact on the overall earnings of Captains and offer them flexibility in their work. We are certain that this service will undoubtedly make the experience more convenient and enjoyable for both customers and Captains.”