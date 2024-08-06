CDA to stop transferring properties once done through registry

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to stop further transfers of urban properties that have already been transferred through sale deeds by the registrar office.

It has been challenging to transfer a property through CDA without obtaining multiple NOCs, leading many people to prefer the registrar office—a parallel system for the change of ownership of immovable properties in Islamabad. Earlier, according to the CDA property manual, properties for which a conveyance or lease deed had been executed could only be further transferred through a sale deed at the office of the Joint Sub Registrar, rather than through CDA’s own one-window facility. In 2022, the CDA amended its property manual to allow further or second transfers of properties that had previously been sold or transferred through conveyance and lease deeds. It was decided that if owners of such properties wanted to transfer them through CDA’s one-window facility, they would have to surrender the original sale deeds to the civic authority before proceeding with the transfer.

However, the authority is now poised to reverse this decision, and a summary regarding this change will be presented to the CDA board in its meeting scheduled for Tuesday. When contacted, a senior officer of the authority explained that after the CDA’s amendment to its manual, the FBR also imposed a complete ban on the sale of properties through the registrar office. This ban was challenged by the registrar and some private individuals in the Islamabad High Court.

The officer explained that the FBR’s order was issued in a manner consistent with the registrar office’s entitlement to register sale deeds under an act of Parliament, which could not be halted through a notification from either the CDA or FBR.

“After sense prevailed, the FBR withdrew its letter barring sale deeds through the registrar office. Consequently, there was no need to keep the amendment in the CDA property manual intact, so it is going to be withdrawn by the civic authority as well,” the officer said. However, according to the summary, the concerned wing has recommended returning to the previous practice but proposed that certain prerequisites be imposed on the registrar office for transferring urban properties.

They suggested making NOCs from the Estate Management, Building Control, and Revenue Directorate of CDA mandatory, in addition to submitting a properly issued change of title letter from CDA prior to any further transfer. It is pertinent to mention that if the summary is approved, all transactions made between 28-10-2022 and 31-7-2024 will be protected. Meanwhile, the CDA board is scheduled to approve the appointment of a consultant for the establishment of a Safari Park in Islamabad. A senior officer from the environment wing informed that initially, three sites have been identified for the Safari Park, but a reputed consultant will be engaged to assess technical and financial feasibility. Earlier, city managers announced plans to develop Islamabad’s first Wildlife Safari Park, promising a unique blend of adventure and conservation. A technical committee has been formed to evaluate the project’s financial and technical aspects. The Wildlife Safari Park will feature a jungle theme, incorporating tree houses, arrangements for close animal encounters, and a rehabilitation and rescue center for animals.