Clean drinking water being provided to underserved areas of Chitral

CHITRAL - EveryWater, in collaboration with notable partners, has successfully facilitated the provision of convenient and sustainable water purification solution to flood-affected communities in Chitral, Pakistan.

Earlier in February this year, over 200 units of EveryWater’s innovative and easy-to-use water filtration devices were distributed among as many households, helping them meet their safe drinking water needs for two years.

This effective solution, comprised of storage units fitted with EveryWater’s innovative high-flow filter, addresses the challenge of readily accessing safe drinking water, especially in the aftermath of flash floods in the region.

Addressing this thoughtful initiative, Syed Javed, Chief Executive Officer of EveryWater, remarked, “Our efforts are centred around the wellbeing of all people. We are humbled to have played a part in ensuring safe, drinkable water for the hard-hit community of Chitral, where we have witnessed a drop in incidents of ailments from 23% to under 1% in one month.” He expressed his desire to continue working with institutions supporting the cause of containing the spread of waterborne diseases in the future as well.

Previously, in partnership with large corporations, the company met the safe drinking water needs of over 50,000 households in South Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan during the 2022 floods.

Under the Hashoo Group umbrella, EveryWater commits its efforts to the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, particularly goals number 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and number 3 (Good Health and Well-being). By facilitating seamless access to healthy water, EveryWater aims to ensure enhanced well-being for all citizens.

EveryWater is on a mission to restore the basic human right of ready access to safe drinking water, bring convenient water purification solutions to the masses, and significantly limit the proliferation of waterborne diseases.

In this endeavour, EveryWater seeks like-minded public and private entities for identifying and collaborating in the implementation of impactful interventions, especially in the underserved regions of Sindh and Balochistan, where access to clean water and other essential resources remains scarce for most people.