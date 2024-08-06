CM Maryam says Kashmiris’ sacrifices will bear fruit

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday said that eternal sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit and Pakistan will continue to raise their voice at all forums. “Salutations to every martyr of Occupied Kashmir,” said the chief minister in her message on Kashmir Exploitation Day. Madam chief minister said that India set a new example of oppression and tyranny by turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison on August 5, 2019. She questioned: “How long will the world sit with its eyes closed; how long will Kashmiris continue to suffer oppression and brutality?” Pledging Pakistan’s support to the Kahsmirs, the chief minister said: “Every Pakistani’s heart beats with Kashmiri brothers.We are and will remain with our Kashmiri brothers”. The chief minister underscored that the eternal sacrifices of Kashmiris against the illegal and usurping rule of India will bear fruit. The chief minister said that Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of Kashmiris at all forums of the world. She viewed that sustainable peace, stability, development and prosperity was possible in South Asia only with a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. , she concluded. “Rich regards for every oppressed and besieged Kashmiri.” She highlighted,”Salaam to the mothers, sisters, and sons of Occupied Kashmir.”, she observed.