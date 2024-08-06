Tuesday, August 06, 2024
CTD arrests suspect transporting cache of illegal arms

Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -    The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Monday the arrest of an individual found transporting a cache of illegal arms. According to a news release, CTD Operations conducted an intelligence-based operation in the SITE area, leading to the arrest of accused Razzaq, son of Muhammad Alam. The authorities recovered a 7mm rifle, two 222 rifles, a 223 rifle, a 12-bore shotgun, and a 30-bore TT pistol from the bag the accused was carrying. A case has been registered against the accused at the CTD police station following the recovery of the illegal arms, and further investigations are ongoing.

