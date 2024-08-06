CTO urges wardens to fully utilise intelligent traffic management system

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar on Monday said that the performance of the Beat Officers was being monitored through safe city cameras. She also ordered the traffic wardens to check the driving licenses of the drivers of heavy and commercial vehicles. CTO Amara Athar issued these directions while presiding over a special meeting of the divisional, circle officers and traffic wardens here at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. She directed the officers to fully utilise the intelligent traffic management system. She said that zero tolerance policy must be implemented with regard to violation of traffic rules and laws. She said that the performance of the Beat Officers would be linked to the reduction in accident cases and response to emergency calls. Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar also reviewed the traffic congestion and accident hotspots in the Sadar Circle. She said that traffic safety rules and smooth flow of traffic must be ensured to control road accidents in the provincial metropolis.