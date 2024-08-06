Digital Warfare

DG ISPR’s latest press conference emphasised the dangers of digital terrorism and the need to counter it. While the term digital terrorism is relatively new, the acts that constitute it—misinformation, propaganda, and coordinated PSYOP campaigns—are anything but new. Around the world, we see the effects of digital terrorism, which aims to discredit and disrupt the functioning of nations.

In the United Kingdom, misinformation spread by right-wing groups, supported by Zionists and racist media organisations, has targeted Muslims and inflamed public sentiment to the point where pogroms against Asians and Muslims are taking place. In Venezuela, when the West’s preferred candidate lost to Maduro, the United States funded misinformation campaigns to stage a coup, resulting in multiple injuries and deaths before the riots were quelled. In Ukraine in 2014, the United States and NATO orchestrated a revolution through social media misinformation, toppling the democratically elected, pro-Russian leader and installing a pro-European one—a move that laid the groundwork for the devastation Ukraine faces today.

Pakistan must be cautious of falling victim to similar groups seeking to exploit internal divisions. The country is more vulnerable than most to such misinformation, with ethnic and territorial groups in border regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being exploited to attack the state. Meanwhile, members of PTI have also fallen victim to attempts by foreign nations to create chaos and disruption.

Pakistan is beset by enemies on all sides, and it must work effectively to counter this misinformation. The government and military need to collaborate with telecommunications authorities to create a framework for targeting and prosecuting individuals who knowingly spread misinformation with the intent of harming the country.