Former govt officer still awaits recovery of stolen items

ISLAMABAD - A former senior officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sardar Abdul Wahid Khan, who became a theft victim while assisting motorcycle accident victims in Islamabad, is still awaiting the recovery of his belongings and a positive response from the capital police. The incident occurred on June 28 when Khan stopped near the Haskol petrol pump to help victims of a motorcycle collision. During his assistance, thieves took advantage of the situation and stole cash, two cheques, Khan’s Islamabad Club membership card, his ID card (number 6110-4550011-9), the vehicle’s registration smart card (number AEE-678), and the smart card for his Suzuki pickup (number TA-41), along with other important documents.