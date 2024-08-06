Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Global warming is a complex and paramount issue worldwide, affecting every corner of the globe. Global warming is caused by burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and other harmful practices. The impact of global warming is not confined to one country; the entire world is facing its consequences. Regrettably, world leaders have not addressed these life-threatening issues adequately. As a concerned citizen, I want to appeal to everyone around the world to address this major problem urgently.

SHAY HAMMAL BALOCH,

Karachi.

