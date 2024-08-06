Govt committed to reducing power rates: Leghari

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Owais Leghari Monday said that the incumbent government is committed in reducing electricity tariff and is making serious efforts to reform the country’s power sector.

The minister said that the government intends to lower electricity tariffs adding that “We are working practically rather than holding sit-ins or press conferences.” While talking to media after a meeting with MQM delegation, Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari highlighted the severe challenges faced by the country’s power sector. The MQM delegation was headed by Mustafa Kamal. He had been briefed on MQM’s concerns but did not want to go into details due to legal complexities.

The federal minister noted that “China and Pakistan have agreed to convert coal plants to use local coal. China has taken the issue of debt profiling seriously.” After 2018, the depreciation of the rupee and the rise in interest rates hav played its role in jacking up the capacity payments to IPPs. Meanwhile, Mustafa Kamal told the media that capacity payments are a major issue for the national economy.

IPP agreements signed by various regimes have harmed the economy, he added.

The government has prioritized the issue of expensive electricity, and they (MQM) should not cause discomfort to anyone, he said and added that their duty is to convey the message to the government.

He said that among all the issues, the biggest problem is the high electricity tariff which is troubling both the rich and the poor alike.

After the budget 2024-25, a new series of taxes has begun, and capacity payment agreements are bleeding the economy, Kamal maintained. Under the circumstances, the economy will be unable to collect the tax target of Rs 13 trillion set for the current fiscal, he added.

Capacity payments are the biggest wound inflicted on the economy, he said.

Musatafa Kamal said that there are power outages of up to 18 hours in Karachi. When the dollar rises, capacity payments automatically increase, he added.

He stated that the government is well aware of the issue concerning Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Political and administrative discussions are ongoing to address the IPPs issue, he added.

The MQM leader proposed that both government and local IPPs can be made to understand the situation. They can be made to understand that a reduction in their profits will save the country, he added.

Mustafa Kamal stated that the monopoly of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) should end across the country. “The market for DISCOs should be liberalized,” Kamal said. He added that the legal complexities regarding this issue have been resolved.