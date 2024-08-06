In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fled the country amid overwhelming protests that had been escalating since July. The military, under its chief, General Wakeruz Zamaan, has now taken control.

Images from Dhaka, where protestors stormed and looted the Prime Minister’s official residence, resemble the scenes that led to the ousting of the Sri Lankan government in 2022, demonstrating the raw power of a united populace against an illegitimate government. Such events should serve as a warning to oppressive regimes worldwide: once the dam breaks, the deluge is unstoppable. The protests in Bangladesh began in opposition to government policies favouring job quotas for relatives of those who fought in the war against Pakistan but quickly evolved into widespread discontent against Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule. Throughout her tenure, Sheikh Hasina had steadily consolidated power, marginalised other groups, and targeted opposition parties, particularly Jamaat-e-Islami. Her heavy-handed repression of the protests only intensified the violence, resulting in over 300 deaths and hundreds of injuries, though the official death toll is still pending.

As students celebrate what they see as a victory for democracy, and the military pledges to address the recent killings, the future of Bangladesh remains uncertain. Sheikh Hasina’s flight to India has reinforced perceptions of her alignment with Indian interests over Bangladeshi ones. It is now unclear whether the new government under General Zamaan will maintain the country’s current policies, especially its relationship with India. Questions also arise about potential shifts in Bangladesh’s stance towards China, its approach to Chinese investment, and its positions on Pakistan, Palestine, and other global issues.

Political commentators worldwide are closely watching how this transition will affect a nation that experienced decades of economic success, which had begun to falter under Sheikh Hasina’s later years in power.