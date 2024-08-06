Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Home minister suspends section officer for poor traffic management

Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar on Monday suspended section officer traffic of Frere area for poor traffic management. According to the home ministry information, Lanjar said that wherever double parking was seen or if a complaint was received in this regard, the traffic section officers would face suspension. “If traffic management or traffic flow is affected, responsibility will be imposed on the concerned section officer,” he said and added that irregularity or double parking on parking areas would not be tolerated in any way. The home minister said that section officers should come to the traffic field and ensure the flow of traffic under their supervision. Iron steps should be taken against illegally charged parking mafias, he ordered.

Staff Reporter

