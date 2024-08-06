ICT prepares for grand I-Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is preparing for a grand Independence Day celebration on August 14 in the Federal Capital. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized finalizing plans with a focus on smooth celebrations and robust security. According to the ICT administration spokesman, the city will be adorned with lights and decorations, and a special cleanliness drive will ensure a pristine environment on August 14. The district administration will host a major event, with schools also participating in various activities. DC Memon has called on all relevant institutions to thoroughly prepare, aiming to make Independence Day 2024 a memorable occasion for Islamabad’s residents. In this regard, the DC visited the Pak China Centre to review the arrangements for a grand function on Independence Day, assuring that the city will be beautifully decorated to mark the occasion.