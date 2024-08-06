IGP directs RPOs, DPOs to resolve issues of police employees

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday instructed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to ensure prompt resolution of issues faced by police employees under personal supervision. He issued these instructions to officers during a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office. He said that resolving the problems faced by police employees and their families in a timely manner is a top priority. The IGP directed all officers to maintain close liaison with the force, take immediate action on welfare & discipline-related requests, and provide relief accordingly. He issued orders for providing relief after reviewing the requests submitted by police employees and their families. Dr Usman instructed the Additional IG Punjab to provide merit-based relief on the promotion request of Constable Muhammad Rafiq. He forwarded the request of Lady Traffic Assistant Nimra Ghulam Mustafa for provision of govt accommodation to the CCPO Lahore for necessary action. The IGP directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the financial assistance request submitted by the wife of martyred constable M Ramzan.

He instructed the AIG Discipline to provide merit-based relief on the discipline-related request of ASI Muhammad Amir. The IGP Punjab forwarded the request for medical expense assistance of Driver Constable Hamid Ahmed to the DIG Welfare for immediate relief. He directed the RPO Gujranwala to provide relief on the transfer request of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Zubair from Hafizabad to Mandi Bahauddin and issued relief orders on other discipline, admin, and welfare-related requests.

IGP rewards Rs10m to 100 injured Ghazis’

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has provided outstanding recognition to the brave “Ghazi” officers of Punjab Police who were injured by bullets from criminal elements while safeguarding citizens’ lives and properties. The IGP issued 10 million rupees for 100 Ghazi police officers, with each officer receiving 100,000 rupees. Spokesperson for the Punjab police on Monday said that among the recipients of this cash award, a courageous officer who sustained six gunshot wounds was at the top of the list. Nine Ghazi officers each suffered three gunshot wounds in the line of duty, while 25 Ghazi officers received two gunshots each during encounters with dangerous criminals. Additionally, 65 Ghazi officers were each hit by a bullet while performing duties. Dr Usman said that the police department was providing all possible support for the best treatment and swift recovery of the Ghazi officers. He noted that the brave officers were being awarded Ghazi Medals. Dr. Anwar emphasised that Punjab police was a guardian force of 1,638 brave martyrs and more than 1,700 brave Ghazi officers.

He further said that the welfare of Ghazi officers and their families was a top priority, and all available resources were being utilised to ensure their excellent medical care and well-being.