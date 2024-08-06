IHC summons DIG (operations) over Bushra’s May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Rawalpindi DIG Operations to inquire about the status of the May 9 cases registered against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

A single bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, conducted the hearing of Bushra Bibi’s petition seeking directions for the respondents to provide information regarding the pending cases against her.

The IHC bench also sought a response from Rawalpindi DIG Operations by August 7 on Bushra Bibi’s application seeking case details and requesting a move to the relevant court to halt her arrest. During the hearing, Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that Bushra Bibi had been booked in the May 9 cases and had been arrested in one case despite the investigation not being initiated.

At this, IHC Chief Justice remarked that it had been one and a quarter years since the May 9 incident, and the Lahore High Court had issued a verdict stating that an individual’s arrest in one case would be considered an arrest in all cases.

He also remarked that it could not be possible for an individual to be acquitted or granted bail in one case and then arrested in another case. Justice Aamer then inquired about where the FIRs of May 9 had been registered. The counsel informed that all 11 FIRs had been registered on May 9. Later, the IHC Chief Justice summoned Rawalpindi DIG Operations to inquire about the status of the May 9 cases and deferred the hearing of the case until August 7.

In this matter, Rawalpindi and Islamabad police and NAB have already submitted their responses, while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police have not yet provided their responses. The Rawalpindi police have identified Bushra Bibi as a suspect in 11 cases connected to the May 9 incidents, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ). Bushra Bibi faces allegations in several cases, including the Army Museum attack, the GHQ Gate 4 attack, arson at a sensitive military building in Saddar Cantt, an assault on an intelligence agency’s office on Murree Road, and other acts of vandalism and arson in various locations. These cases are filed at RA Bazaar, Civil Lines, New Town, City, Waris Khan, and Taxila police stations. Through the instant petition, Bushra Bibi sought directions for the respondents to provide information regarding the pending cases against her. Her counsel contended that a number of cases are pending against the petitioner, some of which might not be disclosed. It was further contended that, given the facts and circumstances, the respondents should be directed to provide information in this regard.