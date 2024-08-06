India needs reminder from history, IIOJK globally recognized issue: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence, Aviation and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that India needs a reminder from history that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized conflict which remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. In his message on the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, the minister said the act of August 5 is not acceptable in any way, as Pakistan is standing on the frontline for the freedom of Kashmir. Khawaja Asif said Pakistan will always extend all possible assistance to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle to achieve their right to self-determination. “Pakistan also calls on the international community to take practical steps to stop India from continuing atrocities on the Kashmiri people and illegal attempts to alter the demographic structure of the IIOJK,” he said.

Pakistan, he said is a supporter of regional peace and stability, adding, “We are fully capable of thwarting any aggressive intentions and have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard on several occasions including in the recent past.”

Pakistan demands the international community that India is violating human rights in IIOJK and Kashmir, innocent women and children, old people, young people are being martyred, he added.

The international community should put pressure on India, and play its role in giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination, the minister said.

The minister said that Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination according to the recognized resolutions of the United Nations and to stop the violations of human rights and to remove the illegal act of August 5 and restore Kashmir to its old status.