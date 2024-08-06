Ishaq Dar to attend OIC meeting on Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, tomorrow. The meeting is being convened at the request of the State of Palestine and Iran to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine and other regional states. As one of the staunchest supporters of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has always been at the forefront in raising its voice at all international fora, including the OIC. At the meeting, the deputy prime minister will present Pakistan’s serious concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East region. He will emphasize the urgency of peace and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza.