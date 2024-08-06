JI Karachi’s sit-in enters third day: leaders threaten to expand protests over inflation, govt policies

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi’s sit-in against inflation, unjust governmental policies, IPPs and uneven tax regime, has entered into the third consecutive day with the JI leadership expressed its resolve to further expand the scope of the protest if the demands are not met.

JI Pakistan supremo Hafiz Naeemur Rehman held a press conference on Monday morning at the venue of the sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House in Karachi. Besides this, Monday’s sit-in featured students’ court, anthems and speeches by distinguished JI leaders, as well as the representatives from the trade and industry, other sectors.

A large number of Karachiites, belonging to all walks of life, maintained their presence at the sit-in despite heavy rains a night earlier.

Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman — the head of the JI, in his address to the media, said that the party has setup a new leaf in the history of peaceful political resistance against injustice in the country.

The JI leader while suggesting a way forward, demanded the government to immediately withdraw the tax slab recently placed on the salaried class as a Confidence Building Measure (CBM) in order to avoid a snag in negotiations.

On the occasion, he revealed that the government had approached the JI for negotiations and also took its technical committee onboard.

The technical committee by the government agreed to several points highlighted by the JI during negotiations and sought time for internal consultations, he said, adding that since then practically the government had been on a run to gain time. He made it clear that the government will not be spared and it will have to provide relief to the lower and middle classes of the nation.

Further talking about the demands, he said that the party didn’t want anything for it, instead all the demands are people centric. We demand relief for lower and middle economic classes, and traders etc, he said, adding that the electricity tariff should be reduced to the production cost. He added that the government should have paid subsidy in regard to electricity bills as practiced in many democracies but right now the nation demands electricity on its production cast as the people, in the given scenario, are unable to pay the capacity charges.

Capacity payment should not be charged by the people, he said, adding that the JI also demands accountability for all those individuals who have played any role in connection with agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Cease their accounts, run forensic audit of their accounts and make an example out of them, he demanded.

He held the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for the prevailing situation of the energy crises coupled with the worst kind of corruption in the name of capacity charges. These parties even included the beneficiaries in their cabinets, he added.

He categorically rejected the claim that the agreements with IPPs can’t be renegotiated and said that in the past the state successfully renegotiated the agreements over the Reqo Diq project and signed out of the court deals with the relevant parties. Why don’t the government repeat the same in the case of IPPs, he raised a point.

Immediate relief can be provided to people if mismanagement is addressed, he said and suggested that the government need to focus on the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline project, instead of keep pressing importing expensive RLNG.