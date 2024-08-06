JI to stage protest sit-in outside CM House in Lahore

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced plans for a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's House in Lahore on August 11. This follows previous demonstrations, with a twelve-day sit-in in Rawalpindi and a four-day protest in Karachi.

JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif revealed that JI leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will address the Lahore protest. Sharif also indicated that the party intends to expand its protests to additional cities.

In related statements, Ziauddin Ansari emphasized that the people of Lahore are adept at holding those in power accountable, portraying Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as a beacon of hope. Abdul Aziz Abid urged current rulers to heed the lessons from Bangladesh, where ousted Prime Minister Hasina Wajid faced significant opposition despite her dominance. He praised the persistence of Jamaat workers as unwavering and dedicated.