Wednesday, August 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JI to stage protest sit-in outside CM House in Lahore

JI to stage protest sit-in outside CM House in Lahore
Web Desk
11:52 PM | August 06, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced plans for a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's House in Lahore on August 11. This follows previous demonstrations, with a twelve-day sit-in in Rawalpindi and a four-day protest in Karachi.

JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif revealed that JI leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will address the Lahore protest. Sharif also indicated that the party intends to expand its protests to additional cities.

In related statements, Ziauddin Ansari emphasized that the people of Lahore are adept at holding those in power accountable, portraying Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as a beacon of hope. Abdul Aziz Abid urged current rulers to heed the lessons from Bangladesh, where ousted Prime Minister Hasina Wajid faced significant opposition despite her dominance. He praised the persistence of Jamaat workers as unwavering and dedicated.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024