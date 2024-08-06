Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Karachi City, Karachi United triumph in final group stage matches

11:39 PM | August 06, 2024
The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 continues to captivate its high-energy matches at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Karachi City FC demonstrated their dominance with a stunning 16-0 victory over Diya. The match's standout player, Naqiyah Ali, performed extraordinary by scoring six goals, earning her the Player of the Match title. Zulfia Nazir also made a significant impact, netting three goals. Nadia and Rameen each added two goals to the tally, while Sana, Suha, and Sara contributed one goal each.

In the second match of the day, Karachi United FC continued their impressive form with another 6-0 triumph, this time against JAFA WFC. Marsha led the charge with three goals, while Eshal scored two and Ayesha added one to seal the victory.

