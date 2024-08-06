Karachi intensifies polio efforts: new campaign to reach over 1m children in high-risk zones

Karachi - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi led a meeting at the Emergency Operation Centre to review the city’s efforts to eradicate the polio virus. The meeting, attended by EOC Coordinator Arshad Sodhar, Health Department officials, and representatives from the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary International, and senior officers from Pakistan Rangers and other relevant departments, outlined a new initiative to combat polio.

The meeting decided to launch a special anti-polio campaign in Karachi’s high-risk areas beginning August 15. The campaign aims to administer polio drops to over 1 million children and will also include the f-IPV vaccine for children aged 4 months to 5 years.

The campaign will involve door-to-door vaccination efforts, with special teams formed to engage with parents and ensure full participation. The comprehensive plan focuses on reaching every child in the affected areas and addressing the challenges of polio eradication.

Participants were informed that poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples across seven districts of Karachi, highlighting the urgent need for this campaign.