Karachi mayor leads rally to support Kashmiris

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the illegal actions of August 5, 2019, were an attempt to take away the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s head office after leading a Kashmir Exploitation Day rally on Monday. On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner SM Afzal Zaidi, departmental heads, other officers, employees, and a large number of citizens were also present.

Wahab said, “According to international laws, these illegal actions have no validity. Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and Pakistan pays tribute to the struggle of the Kashmiri people. As long as Kashmir is not free, August 5 will continue to be observed as the Kashmir Exploitation Day.”

He said that India, for the past five years, had abolished the disputed status of Kashmir by amending Article 370 of its constitution, trampling all international laws and resolutions, and making the state of Kashmir its own territory, thus creating an unparalleled situation of oppression and brutality. The people of Kashmir had been suffering from Indian atrocities for many decades, and it was extremely shameful for the civilised world today that it had failed to liberate the oppressed Kashmiris from Indian tyranny and oppression, he observed.

He stated that today, Kashmir Exploitation Day was being observed across Pakistan, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had also organised a rally, representing the people of Karachi, to convey the message to the world that the people of Karachi stood by their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom and would always support their legitimate rights.

The Karachi mayor condemned the unethical amendment made in the Indian constitution by snatching the rights of Kashmiris. He demanded of the United Nations to immediately revoke such an illegal amendment. “The past five years have been years of Indian oppression and brutality against the Kashmiri people. We pledge to continue supporting the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” stated Wahab.