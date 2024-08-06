KMU holds seminar, walk to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar held a seminar and walk to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day, with a significant turnout of students and faculty members.

The event featured skits and renditions of the national songs, reflecting solidarity with the Kashmiri cause.

In his address on the occasion, Dr Haji Bahadur, the Chief Proctor of the university, emphasised the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people, who have been fighting for their freedom for the past 76 years. “The purpose of observing Kashmir Exploitation Day is to amplify the voice of Kashmiris across the world through the media and awaken the conscience of the global community,” Dr Bahadur stated. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris, emphasising that Pakistan will never abandon them in their struggle for self-determination.

Dr Bahadur praised the students of KMU for their dedication and expressed hope that they will continue to support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

“There are two paths: one chosen by the Kashmiri people to confront the oppressive Indian forces, resulting in over one lakh Kashmiris sacrificing their lives and thousands imprisoned; and another path, which involves Pakistan’s continuous efforts to advocate for Kashmir on every international forum,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq Vice Chancellor KMU highlighted that resolving the Kashmir issue remains an incomplete agenda for Pakistan, and the country will persist in supporting Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination. The event concluded with a walk, reinforcing the commitment to raising awareness about the exploitation of Kashmiris and showing solidarity with their cause.

KHYBER: Like elsewhere in the country, ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ was observed in Landi Kotal with renewed commitment to support the struggle of Kashmiris for their self-determination.

In this connection a Youm-e-Istehsal rally was organised in Tehsil Compound that was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC), Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz, Additional AC Rameez Ali Shah, Additional Station House Officer Zeenat Afridi, Chairman Village Council, Bazar Zakha Khel Attaullah Afridi, tribal elders and people from different walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realisation of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. They maintained that a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.