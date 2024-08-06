KP Assembly demands swift action on atrocities in IIOJK

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday issued a call for immediate action against the ongoing human rights crisis in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The assembly unanimously passed three resolutions condemning the egregious human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in the disputed territory.

Lawmakers observed a solemn minute of silence to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the sombre anniversary of India’s revocation of the region’s special status.

The assembly chamber echoed with impassioned speeches as lawmakers from various political parties decried India’s actions and demanded accountability for the atrocities inflicted upon the Kashmiri people.

The assembly resolutions unequivocally condemned India’s blatant disregard for international law and human rights, urging the international community to take decisive steps to hold India accountable for its actions. Lawmakers stressed the need for a unified global response to address the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir. In addition to the resolutions, the assembly members staged a symbolic protest to galvanise support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. The protest aimed to amplify the voices of the oppressed Kashmiri population and to demand justice for their suffering.