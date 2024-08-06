Tuesday, August 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP forms committee to devise security plan for judges

Our Staff Reporter
August 06, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -   A comprehensive overhaul of security protocols for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s judiciary is underway, as a high-level committee, headed by Peshawar High Court Registrar Ikhtiar Khan, was established on Monday to devise a robust security plan.

The committee is tasked with crafting a fortified security framework that addresses the evolving threats faced by judicial officers in the province.

The decision to form the committee arose from a critical security meeting chaired by PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, where senior representatives from the judiciary, provincial government, and law enforcement convened to discuss the escalating security challenges.

The meeting delved into recent security incidents, particularly the alarming incident in Tank, and conducted a thorough review of existing security measures.

To ensure a holistic approach, the committee will include additional registrars from the PHC’s circuit benches and regional police officers. PHC Chief Justice Ibrahim underscored the paramount importance of a secure environment for judges to impartially dispense justice, emphasising that their safety is inextricably linked to the administration of justice in the province.

Workshop stresses to regulate iTFAs to avoid health hazards

Demonstrating solidarity with law enforcement, the meeting extended heartfelt condolences to the families of martyred police officers and announced substantial compensation packages for them. The PHC Chief Justice and judges announced compensation of Rs1.5 million for each martyred officer, Rs0.2 million for each injured, and Rs0.1 million for each officer in the security squad, which was attacked in Tank recently.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1722920516.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024