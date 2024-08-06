KP forms committee to devise security plan for judges

Peshawar - A comprehensive overhaul of security protocols for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s judiciary is underway, as a high-level committee, headed by Peshawar High Court Registrar Ikhtiar Khan, was established on Monday to devise a robust security plan.

The committee is tasked with crafting a fortified security framework that addresses the evolving threats faced by judicial officers in the province.

The decision to form the committee arose from a critical security meeting chaired by PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, where senior representatives from the judiciary, provincial government, and law enforcement convened to discuss the escalating security challenges.

The meeting delved into recent security incidents, particularly the alarming incident in Tank, and conducted a thorough review of existing security measures.

To ensure a holistic approach, the committee will include additional registrars from the PHC’s circuit benches and regional police officers. PHC Chief Justice Ibrahim underscored the paramount importance of a secure environment for judges to impartially dispense justice, emphasising that their safety is inextricably linked to the administration of justice in the province.

Demonstrating solidarity with law enforcement, the meeting extended heartfelt condolences to the families of martyred police officers and announced substantial compensation packages for them. The PHC Chief Justice and judges announced compensation of Rs1.5 million for each martyred officer, Rs0.2 million for each injured, and Rs0.1 million for each officer in the security squad, which was attacked in Tank recently.