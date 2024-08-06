Law not taking its course against digital terrorism: DG ISPR

Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says there is no change in Army’s position on May 9 riots n Baloch Yakjehti Committee is proxy of terrorist organisation in Balochistan.

RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday said that there is no change in Pakistan Army’s stance about May 9 incident.

“Neither has there been any change in this [position] nor there will be,” Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said this when asked about media reports of ongoing talks with a certain political party and the army’s position on the May 9 riots.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, he said that laws of the country are unable to stop digital terrorism which is on the rise. “If law doesn’t work then Pakistan Army would take action under the law against those who are defaming the Armed Forces, “Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif said. “The law is not taking its course against (digital terrorism) the way it should.”

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif also said that there is no change and no relaxation about our position about what he had stated on May 7 this year about May 9 2023 incident. He said digital terrorists are operating within and outside Pakistan and their sole purpose is to target Pakistan and weaken it. However he said it was the law which was to prevent this, but law is not working.

Responding to a question about the situation in Gwadar, he said the writ of the government is very much there however the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is not the voice of the Baloch people. “BYC is the proxy of terrorist organisation in Balochistan, he added and questioned who is financially supporting BYC and What is the purpose to hold protests in Gwadar, their linkage with foreign elements is quite clear.

He said Pakistan Army officers are not elite of the country, Pakistan Army Jawans and officers come from across Pakistan with modest background.

To another question he said illegal mafia operating in the country is enemy of Pakistan and this mafia is involved in billions of rupees smuggling. He said that anti-Pakistan elements are active against Pakistan. Only this year he said foreign print media wrote 127 articles against Pakistan. These elements, he said, are sponsoring anti-Pakistan protests outside Pakistan embassies abroad.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan are standing with the just struggle of the valiant people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry expressed this resolve while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Monday afternoon, on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.

He said inhuman lockdown, illegal Indian actions to change the demographic structure of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as grave human rights violations are an open transgression of international laws and a threat to the regional peace. He said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN resolutions and as per the aspirations of Kashmiris is inevitable for durable peace and stability in the region. The ISPR chief further said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan present tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs of Kashmir on this day of Youm-e-Istehsal.

He said the government of Pakistan, on a humanitarian basis, reiterates its political and moral support to the just struggle of the people of Kashmir against oppression and illegal occupation.

Giving an overview of socio-economic measures of the Armed Forces, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said around 23622 intelligence based operations were conducted during the current year, while 2025 of them were carried out in last 15 days. He said 24 terrorists were sent to hell during these operations.

He said the security forces, along with other law enforcement agencies, conduct over 100 operations on daily basis.

Director General ISPR said that the security forces also killed Kharji elements in Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan districts. He said that 139 valiant officers and officials of the security forces embraced martyrdoms during these operations. He said the entire nation is proud of its brave sons and presents tribute to their families. The DG ISPR said the Armed Forces are fighting against terrorism and this battle will continue till the elimination of last terrorist from the soil of Pakistan.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, besides counterterrorism measures, the Armed Forces are playing a leading role in the education, health, agriculture and other sectors by establishing public welfare projects in various parts of the country, especially in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.